9333 STEEPLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

Excellent end unit townhome in a very good neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Decent size rec room in basement. Highly ranked community with amenities like jogging trial, tennis courts and toddler lot. Newly painted. Spacious deck and fence in the backyard. Nicely located with very quick access to all major highways for easy commute to anywhere in DC, Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Conveniently located with ample shopping and dining options. Minutes to Laurel and Savage MARC stations and BWI.