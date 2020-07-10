All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:20 AM

9333 STEEPLE COURT

9333 Steeple Court · No Longer Available
Location

9333 Steeple Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Excellent end unit townhome in a very good neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Decent size rec room in basement. Highly ranked community with amenities like jogging trial, tennis courts and toddler lot. Newly painted. Spacious deck and fence in the backyard. Nicely located with very quick access to all major highways for easy commute to anywhere in DC, Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Conveniently located with ample shopping and dining options. Minutes to Laurel and Savage MARC stations and BWI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9333 STEEPLE COURT have any available units?
9333 STEEPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9333 STEEPLE COURT have?
Some of 9333 STEEPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9333 STEEPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9333 STEEPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9333 STEEPLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9333 STEEPLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9333 STEEPLE COURT offer parking?
No, 9333 STEEPLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9333 STEEPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9333 STEEPLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9333 STEEPLE COURT have a pool?
No, 9333 STEEPLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9333 STEEPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9333 STEEPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9333 STEEPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9333 STEEPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9333 STEEPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9333 STEEPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

