Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home that offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There is also an office on the main level that can be used as a 6th bedroom. Enjoy your evenings on the expansive back deck. Newly remodeled kitchen opens to the large open family room. The finished basement has a second family room, large bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Tons of off-street parking and a 1-car garage. This home will go quick!!