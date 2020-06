Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Two Bedroom Townhome in Laurel - Two level town home featuring two bedrooms, one full and one half bath, off street parking, all appliances including washer and dryer. Minutes from 95 and close to all major routes. Housing vouchers welcome. Owner requires gross income of $53,000+ per year, have a 600+ credit score, and have decent rental history for the last 2+ years or a housing voucher.



No Pets Allowed



