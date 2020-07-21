All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

9013 MELODY DR

9013 Melody Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9013 Melody Dr, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PHOTOS OF HOME ARE PRIOR TO TENANTS OCCUPYING HOME NOW! Beautiful single family home in the Kings Arms community of North Laurel, Md. This is a 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage, finished walkout basement, full deck, patio, family room with gas fireplace/mantel/stone front, all hardwood floors on main & top level with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and island. Private lot next to wooded lot, lots of green space available. Close to 95, Beltway, shopping ctrs, major roads and schools. Good Credit, Non-Smokers, Pet/Case by Case Basis with pet breed restrictions. Qualifying income - approximately $98,000. On Line Application Only at www.LongandFoster.com, $55 per adult (18 yrs or older), non-refundable. HOC are WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 MELODY DR have any available units?
9013 MELODY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9013 MELODY DR have?
Some of 9013 MELODY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 MELODY DR currently offering any rent specials?
9013 MELODY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 MELODY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9013 MELODY DR is pet friendly.
Does 9013 MELODY DR offer parking?
Yes, 9013 MELODY DR offers parking.
Does 9013 MELODY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9013 MELODY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 MELODY DR have a pool?
No, 9013 MELODY DR does not have a pool.
Does 9013 MELODY DR have accessible units?
No, 9013 MELODY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 MELODY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9013 MELODY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 MELODY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9013 MELODY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
