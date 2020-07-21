9013 MELODY DR

Amenities

PHOTOS OF HOME ARE PRIOR TO TENANTS OCCUPYING HOME NOW! Beautiful single family home in the Kings Arms community of North Laurel, Md. This is a 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage, finished walkout basement, full deck, patio, family room with gas fireplace/mantel/stone front, all hardwood floors on main & top level with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and island. Private lot next to wooded lot, lots of green space available. Close to 95, Beltway, shopping ctrs, major roads and schools. Good Credit, Non-Smokers, Pet/Case by Case Basis with pet breed restrictions. Qualifying income - approximately $98,000. On Line Application Only at www.LongandFoster.com, $55 per adult (18 yrs or older), non-refundable. HOC are WELCOME!