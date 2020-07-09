8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE

Amenities

Gorgeous end unit townhome with over 3000 square feet of living space. Located in Stone Lake, a gated community with tennis courts, playground, putting green, walking trail and 25 acre lake. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage with additional parking in driveway, 3 balconies plus patio in rear of home. Hardwood floors throughout main level with lots of windows and natural light. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops and gas cooking. Newer refrigerator, gas cooktop and dishwasher plus newer HVAC units. Living room, formal dining room, library/office, family room with gas fireplace plus half bath, all on main level. Upstairs features master bedroom, master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, laundry and open landing space with hardwood floors. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony, crown molding, tray ceiling large walk in closet and attached master bath. 2nd family room located in lower level with access to rear patio, 4th bedroom and attached full bath. Fresh paint throughout including ceilings. Convenient access to 95, 295, 32, Fort Meade and MARC Train and other major commuter routes. Amenities / attractions within 5 miles of property include Historic Savage Mill, Scotts Cove Recreation Area, Maple Lawn shops, restaurants and more. Available September 1.