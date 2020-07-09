All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE

8811 Boulder Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Boulder Hill Place, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
putting green
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous end unit townhome with over 3000 square feet of living space. Located in Stone Lake, a gated community with tennis courts, playground, putting green, walking trail and 25 acre lake. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage with additional parking in driveway, 3 balconies plus patio in rear of home. Hardwood floors throughout main level with lots of windows and natural light. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops and gas cooking. Newer refrigerator, gas cooktop and dishwasher plus newer HVAC units. Living room, formal dining room, library/office, family room with gas fireplace plus half bath, all on main level. Upstairs features master bedroom, master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, laundry and open landing space with hardwood floors. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony, crown molding, tray ceiling large walk in closet and attached master bath. 2nd family room located in lower level with access to rear patio, 4th bedroom and attached full bath. Fresh paint throughout including ceilings. Convenient access to 95, 295, 32, Fort Meade and MARC Train and other major commuter routes. Amenities / attractions within 5 miles of property include Historic Savage Mill, Scotts Cove Recreation Area, Maple Lawn shops, restaurants and more. Available September 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE have any available units?
8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE have?
Some of 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE offers parking.
Does 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8811 BOULDER HILL PLACE has units with air conditioning.

