8523 LIGHT MOON WAY

Fantastic True 4-Bedroom Garage Townhouse in the EMERSON Community. This townhouse has been tastefully renovated. Handscraped hardwood flooring on the main level. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliance in the kitchen. Huge open living/dining room area leading to a large deck. Master bedroom features a fireplace for cold nights. The basement includes a very large bedroom with full bathroom and a spacious recreation room. If you're looking for space this home is for you. Recreation center, pool, and neighborhood schools are all within walking distance.