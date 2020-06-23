All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8523 LIGHT MOON WAY

8523 Light Moon Way · No Longer Available
Location

8523 Light Moon Way, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Fantastic True 4-Bedroom Garage Townhouse in the EMERSON Community. This townhouse has been tastefully renovated. Handscraped hardwood flooring on the main level. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliance in the kitchen. Huge open living/dining room area leading to a large deck. Master bedroom features a fireplace for cold nights. The basement includes a very large bedroom with full bathroom and a spacious recreation room. If you're looking for space this home is for you. Recreation center, pool, and neighborhood schools are all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY have any available units?
8523 LIGHT MOON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY have?
Some of 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8523 LIGHT MOON WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY does offer parking.
Does 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY has a pool.
Does 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY have accessible units?
No, 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8523 LIGHT MOON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
