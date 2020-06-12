/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Kensington, MD
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
4012 Halsey Ct
4012 Halsey Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2150 sqft
3 BR/3BA House in Kensington, MD - Property Id: 295129 Newly rebuilt 2-story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kensington close to Beltway, Rock Creek Trail, NIH, shopping, train station, metro station.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3510 Astoria Ct
3510 Astoria Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1670 sqft
$2,600 large 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, Beautifully renovated, available now, in a quiet cul de sac in Kensington MD Tenant is respsonsible to take care of the yard, snow removal from driveway, pay for electricity , gas and water.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3821 Denfeld Avenue
3821 Denfeld Avenue, North Kensington, MD
Charming and very well maintained house in sought-after North Kensington is what you are looking for! Recently renovated, this house features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a
Results within 1 mile of North Kensington
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1315 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
11320 King George Dr
11320 King George Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
11320 King George Dr Available 06/15/20 Amazingly Beautiful 3BR/2FB/1HB - 2 Level plus Attached Garage Unit - Amazing Location! - ## Check out the video tour at: https://rentinsilverspring.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10912 TROY ROAD
10912 Troy Road, North Bethesda, MD
AWESOME WELL MAINTAINED ALL BRICK SINGLE FAMILY RAMBLER CLOSE TO ROCK CREEK PARK & BELTWAY! THIS UPDATED HOME HAS A WONDERFUL GOURMET KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & CUSTOM CABINETS! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 2 UPDATED BATHROOMS!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4302 STAR LANE
4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE
11501 Monongahela Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1740 sqft
Pristine condition Single Family home near North Bethesda, Walk to White Flint Metro New Hardwoods on 1st Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & silestone counters, Fresh painting, Sunny home, Walk out Finished basement, bonus room/
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
2891 FINDLEY ROAD
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2532 sqft
Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
4411 EDGEFIELD RD
4411 Edgefield Road, South Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Perfection plus! Completely renovated Parkwood Cape, large family room addition, beamed cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen - granite & SS appliances. All baths renovated. Upper level/master suite with full bath. Finished basement.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10958 RAMPART WAY
10958 Rampart Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
Clean and well lit townhome located blocks from metro rail and public transportation. Table space kitchen with deck off of the dining room. Bay window in Living room. Next to Woodfield Mall/Wheaton Plaza restaurants and shopping.
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
4419 BROOKFIELD DRIVE
4419 Brookfield Drive, South Kensington, MD
WHAT A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN SOUGHT-AFTER KENSINGTON ESTATES.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
11669 LEESBOROUGH CIRCLE
11669 Leesborough Circle, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11669 LEESBOROUGH CIRCLE in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE
9826 Hollow Glen Place, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Move in Ready! 2 level Condo Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Walkout back, kitchen. Windows replaced 2018, Storm door replaced June 2019. Easy access to I-495, Forest Glen Metro, downtown Silver Spring and Rock Creek Park. Extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of North Kensington
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
19 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
103 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
$
113 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Rockville
17 Units Available
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
79 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Similar Pages
North Kensington 1 BedroomsNorth Kensington 2 BedroomsNorth Kensington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Kensington 3 Bedrooms
North Kensington Apartments with BalconyNorth Kensington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Kensington Apartments with ParkingNorth Kensington Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MD