4112 SPRUELL DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well-Kept, Updated & Spacious! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 3 level home with tons of character. Great built-ins, plenty of storage, UPDATED kitchen & baths. Adorable front porch plus large rear deck AND 3 season sun room! Fully fenced in back yard, finished walk-out basement and separate laundry/storage area. Wonderful location in a park lover's setting - close to Ken Gar Park, Rock Creek Park, trails, shopping commuter routes, NIH, DC, MD & near Grosvenor/Strathmore METRO. (photos are a likeness, shows property vacant. the bunkbed in the photos has since been removed.)