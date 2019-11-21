All apartments in North Kensington
Find more places like 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Kensington, MD
/
4112 SPRUELL DRIVE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

4112 SPRUELL DRIVE

4112 Spruell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Kensington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4112 Spruell Drive, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well-Kept, Updated & Spacious! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 3 level home with tons of character. Great built-ins, plenty of storage, UPDATED kitchen & baths. Adorable front porch plus large rear deck AND 3 season sun room! Fully fenced in back yard, finished walk-out basement and separate laundry/storage area. Wonderful location in a park lover's setting - close to Ken Gar Park, Rock Creek Park, trails, shopping commuter routes, NIH, DC, MD & near Grosvenor/Strathmore METRO. (photos are a likeness, shows property vacant. the bunkbed in the photos has since been removed.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE have any available units?
4112 SPRUELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE have?
Some of 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4112 SPRUELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 SPRUELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Kensington 1 BedroomsNorth Kensington 2 Bedrooms
North Kensington 3 BedroomsNorth Kensington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Kensington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MD
Colesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia