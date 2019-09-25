3606 ADAMS DR.

Amenities

This bright all brick cape cod is located in sought after Connecticut Gardens near Metro, Marc, #495, mall pool and parks. It offers 3 bright and spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, table space kitchen separate dining room. Laundry room off kitchen. Large attic & shed for storage. Home is energy efficient w/new windows & doors, newly added insulation , new gas H20heater & new appliances. Fenced back yard is peaceful & a perfect place to relax & cook-out! Bathroom sink to be replaced. mNew carpets on stairs and new blinds coming!!!