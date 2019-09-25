All apartments in North Kensington
North Kensington, MD
3606 ADAMS DR.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

3606 ADAMS DR.

3606 Adams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3606 Adams Drive, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This bright all brick cape cod is located in sought after Connecticut Gardens near Metro, Marc, #495, mall pool and parks. It offers 3 bright and spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, table space kitchen separate dining room. Laundry room off kitchen. Large attic & shed for storage. Home is energy efficient w/new windows & doors, newly added insulation , new gas H20heater & new appliances. Fenced back yard is peaceful & a perfect place to relax & cook-out! Bathroom sink to be replaced. mNew carpets on stairs and new blinds coming!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 ADAMS DR. have any available units?
3606 ADAMS DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3606 ADAMS DR. have?
Some of 3606 ADAMS DR.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 ADAMS DR. currently offering any rent specials?
3606 ADAMS DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 ADAMS DR. pet-friendly?
No, 3606 ADAMS DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3606 ADAMS DR. offer parking?
No, 3606 ADAMS DR. does not offer parking.
Does 3606 ADAMS DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 ADAMS DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 ADAMS DR. have a pool?
Yes, 3606 ADAMS DR. has a pool.
Does 3606 ADAMS DR. have accessible units?
No, 3606 ADAMS DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 ADAMS DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 ADAMS DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 ADAMS DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 ADAMS DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
