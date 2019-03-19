3355 University Blvd Apt 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

Spacious 1 BR in Kensington closed to Wheaton Metro - Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit close to Wheaton Metro, MARC Train, Shopping, Parks, and more!

1 Reserved Parking Space included



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call:



Natalie Halem 301-655-3820



This is a Non-Smoking/No Pets Property

Tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet service



If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.



Main Office: 301-946-4050



