North Kensington, MD
3127 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3127 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD

3127 University Blvd W · No Longer Available
Location

3127 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
CONVENIENT 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 2 LEVEL TOWN HOME CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION~NEWER CARPET & KITCHEN, LARGE INSULATED WINDOWS, GREAT NATURAL LIGHT, BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE POOL & COMMUNITY~ASSIGNED PARKING~ AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

