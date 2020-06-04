All apartments in North Kensington
11344 Palisades Court

Location

11344 Palisades Court, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
11344 Palisades Ct, Kensington, MD 20895 - Stunning brick front townhome in desirable Rock Creek Palisades community! This home is move-in ready with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The main level has formal dining room. Large living room with tons of natural light and leading to the large back patio perfect for entertaining. Galley kitchen with plenty of storage space. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is bright with large double closet and ensuite bath. The lower level is finished with additional rec space, built in bar, and laundry room. Prime location within minutes to major commuter routes I-270, 495, and public transit. Close to shopping, restaurants, and backs to Rock Creek Park! Don't forget to check out the 3D Tour of this beautiful home by clicking here https://www.realtourinc.com/tours/1024935?t=mris.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11344 Palisades Court have any available units?
11344 Palisades Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
Is 11344 Palisades Court currently offering any rent specials?
11344 Palisades Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11344 Palisades Court pet-friendly?
No, 11344 Palisades Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 11344 Palisades Court offer parking?
No, 11344 Palisades Court does not offer parking.
Does 11344 Palisades Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11344 Palisades Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11344 Palisades Court have a pool?
No, 11344 Palisades Court does not have a pool.
Does 11344 Palisades Court have accessible units?
No, 11344 Palisades Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11344 Palisades Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11344 Palisades Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11344 Palisades Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11344 Palisades Court does not have units with air conditioning.

