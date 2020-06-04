11344 Palisades Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

11344 Palisades Ct, Kensington, MD 20895 - Stunning brick front townhome in desirable Rock Creek Palisades community! This home is move-in ready with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The main level has formal dining room. Large living room with tons of natural light and leading to the large back patio perfect for entertaining. Galley kitchen with plenty of storage space. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is bright with large double closet and ensuite bath. The lower level is finished with additional rec space, built in bar, and laundry room. Prime location within minutes to major commuter routes I-270, 495, and public transit. Close to shopping, restaurants, and backs to Rock Creek Park! Don't forget to check out the 3D Tour of this beautiful home by clicking here https://www.realtourinc.com/tours/1024935?t=mris.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817976)