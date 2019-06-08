All apartments in North Chevy Chase
Last updated June 8 2019

8901 CONNECTICUT AVENUE

8901 Connecticut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8901 Connecticut Ave, North Chevy Chase, MD 20815
North Chevy Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious bright upper level apartment of huge two story, single family detached house on large lot with hardwood flooring, including 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a very large living room with fireplace, walk-in closets, a large kitchen with mud room, and den/office. Laundry room with two entrances. Spacious back yard and plenty of off street parking (4 cars). Pets (30lbs max) accepted with additional security deposit of $500. Monthly rent of $2,500 in addition utilities of $250. A must see!Located in Chevy Chase, MD in the Bethesda-Chevy-Chase (BCC) High School system (top 100 public school in the U.S.), with easy access to the beltway, NIH, Walter Reed, Bethesda, Silver Spring and downtown DC. Rent: $2,500 p/month in addition ($250 p/mo includes water, gas and electric). GCAAR rental application and $25 credit check fee (certified funds)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

