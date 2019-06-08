8901 CONNECTICUT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious bright upper level apartment of huge two story, single family detached house on large lot with hardwood flooring, including 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a very large living room with fireplace, walk-in closets, a large kitchen with mud room, and den/office. Laundry room with two entrances. Spacious back yard and plenty of off street parking (4 cars). Pets (30lbs max) accepted with additional security deposit of $500. Monthly rent of $2,500 in addition utilities of $250. A must see!Located in Chevy Chase, MD in the Bethesda-Chevy-Chase (BCC) High School system (top 100 public school in the U.S.), with easy access to the beltway, NIH, Walter Reed, Bethesda, Silver Spring and downtown DC. Rent: $2,500 p/month in addition ($250 p/mo includes water, gas and electric). GCAAR rental application and $25 credit check fee (certified funds)