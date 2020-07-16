All apartments in North Beach
Find more places like 9336 SEA OAT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Beach, MD
/
9336 SEA OAT COURT
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

9336 SEA OAT COURT

9336 Sea Oat Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9336 Sea Oat Court, North Beach, MD 20714

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. New paint and carpet throughout. This 4 level end unit is well located and features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a full unfinished basement, and a master suite that occupies the entire top floor with a full master bathroom and walk-in closet. The minimum income required to rent this property is $62,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required. The security deposit is one month's rent ($1700) and the application fee is $30 per applicant. Minimum 12 month lease, no smoking allowed in the property. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9336 SEA OAT COURT have any available units?
9336 SEA OAT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Beach, MD.
What amenities does 9336 SEA OAT COURT have?
Some of 9336 SEA OAT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9336 SEA OAT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9336 SEA OAT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9336 SEA OAT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9336 SEA OAT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9336 SEA OAT COURT offer parking?
No, 9336 SEA OAT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9336 SEA OAT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9336 SEA OAT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9336 SEA OAT COURT have a pool?
No, 9336 SEA OAT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9336 SEA OAT COURT have accessible units?
No, 9336 SEA OAT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9336 SEA OAT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9336 SEA OAT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9336 SEA OAT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9336 SEA OAT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDLeonardtown, MDIlchester, MDChester, MDDeale, MDTakoma Park, MDCape St. Claire, MD
Summerfield, MDRose Hill, VASeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDAccokeek, MDCalifornia, MDBrock Hall, MDChesapeake Beach, MDCalverton, MDEaston, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College