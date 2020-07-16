9336 SEA OAT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. New paint and carpet throughout. This 4 level end unit is well located and features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a full unfinished basement, and a master suite that occupies the entire top floor with a full master bathroom and walk-in closet. The minimum income required to rent this property is $62,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required. The security deposit is one month's rent ($1700) and the application fee is $30 per applicant. Minimum 12 month lease, no smoking allowed in the property. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 pet deposit.