9336 SEA OAT COURT

Amenities
Great townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. New paint and carpet throughout. This 4 level end unit is well located and features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a full unfinished basement, and a master suite that occupies the entire top floor with a full master bathroom and walk-in closet. The minimum income required to rent this property is $62,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required. The security deposit is one month's rent ($1700) and the application fee is $30 per applicant. Minimum 12 month lease, no smoking allowed in the property. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 pet deposit.