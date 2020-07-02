All apartments in North Beach
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

8905 ERIE AVENUE

8905 Erie Avenue · (410) 257-9883
Location

8905 Erie Avenue, North Beach, MD 20714

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 level home with lots of storage and large rooms. Wrap around porch, two front doors. First floor bedroom w/ full ba., Large family room / eating area off kitchen. Tile floors. Mud rm off garage, Spiral staircase to second and third floors. Sec. floor has another large master bdrm, large full bath with double sinks, soaking tub and seperate shower. Theupstairs family rm has wetbar. Third fl. great room is open and expansive view of the Bay. Short walk to the North Beach boardwalk, beach, shops and dining. $40 app fee per adult. Each adult must be on lease. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 ERIE AVENUE have any available units?
8905 ERIE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Beach, MD.
What amenities does 8905 ERIE AVENUE have?
Some of 8905 ERIE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8905 ERIE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8905 ERIE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 ERIE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8905 ERIE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Beach.
Does 8905 ERIE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8905 ERIE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8905 ERIE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8905 ERIE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 ERIE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8905 ERIE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8905 ERIE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8905 ERIE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 ERIE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 ERIE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 ERIE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 ERIE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
