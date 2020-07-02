8905 ERIE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 level home with lots of storage and large rooms. Wrap around porch, two front doors. First floor bedroom w/ full ba., Large family room / eating area off kitchen. Tile floors. Mud rm off garage, Spiral staircase to second and third floors. Sec. floor has another large master bdrm, large full bath with double sinks, soaking tub and seperate shower. Theupstairs family rm has wetbar. Third fl. great room is open and expansive view of the Bay. Short walk to the North Beach boardwalk, beach, shops and dining. $40 app fee per adult. Each adult must be on lease. No Pets