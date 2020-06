Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 1 level apartment is one of 2 apartments that are available. The square footage is approximate. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 room for an office plus the open family room, kitchen, and eating area. The is a view of the Chesapeake Bay and it is convenient to walk to the shops and restaurants.