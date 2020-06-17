Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
4010 3RD STREET
4010 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4010 3rd Street, North Beach, MD 20714
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment. Combo living & dining room. Dishwasher & stack washer & dryer. Heat pump & central a/c. NO PETS!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4010 3RD STREET have any available units?
4010 3RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
North Beach, MD
.
Is 4010 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4010 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4010 3RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Beach
.
Does 4010 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 4010 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4010 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 4010 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4010 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 4010 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 3RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 3RD STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4010 3RD STREET has units with air conditioning.
