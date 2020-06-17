All apartments in North Beach
4010 3RD STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4010 3RD STREET

4010 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4010 3rd Street, North Beach, MD 20714

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment. Combo living & dining room. Dishwasher & stack washer & dryer. Heat pump & central a/c. NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

