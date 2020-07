Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a duplex one bedroom home. The sq footage is showing for the larger unit attached. The sq footage for this unit is approx 950. Large eat in kitchen and deck off kitchen with fenced yard. No pets$40 app fee per adult, each adult must be on lease.