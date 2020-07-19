5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated condo in New Carrollton, Maryland - This lovely renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is located in New Carrollton, Maryland at the Carrollan Garden Condominiums. Within the vicinity of the home are highway 495, highway 50, B/W parkway, the New Carrollton Amtrak& Metro station, the Shoppes at New Carrolton, Starbucks as well as Shoppers grocery store.

This home has a newly updated kitchen and bathroom, wall to wall carpeting. On the premise of the building there is free off-street parking, a community pool and a playground.



The rental rate is $1,900 per month. Tenants are responsible for electric.



Call us today for more information and to schedule a viewing.



To schedule a walk through contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.

(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.com



Professionally Managed by:

KL Associates, Inc.

1350 Wallach Place, NW

Washington, DC 20009

www.klproperties.com

(202) 462 - 5106



(RLNE4385573)