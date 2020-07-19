All apartments in New Carrollton
5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2

5444 85th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5444 85th Avenue, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated condo in New Carrollton, Maryland - This lovely renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is located in New Carrollton, Maryland at the Carrollan Garden Condominiums. Within the vicinity of the home are highway 495, highway 50, B/W parkway, the New Carrollton Amtrak& Metro station, the Shoppes at New Carrolton, Starbucks as well as Shoppers grocery store.
This home has a newly updated kitchen and bathroom, wall to wall carpeting. On the premise of the building there is free off-street parking, a community pool and a playground.

The rental rate is $1,900 per month. Tenants are responsible for electric.

Call us today for more information and to schedule a viewing.

To schedule a walk through contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.
(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.com

Professionally Managed by:
KL Associates, Inc.
1350 Wallach Place, NW
Washington, DC 20009
www.klproperties.com
(202) 462 - 5106

(RLNE4385573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 have any available units?
5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 have?
Some of 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 currently offering any rent specials?
5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 is pet friendly.
Does 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 offer parking?
No, 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 does not offer parking.
Does 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 have a pool?
Yes, 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 has a pool.
Does 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 have accessible units?
No, 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2 does not have units with air conditioning.
