5444 85th Avenue Unit# T2

Amenities
Newly Renovated condo in New Carrollton, Maryland - This lovely renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is located in New Carrollton, Maryland at the Carrollan Garden Condominiums. Within the vicinity of the home are highway 495, highway 50, B/W parkway, the New Carrollton Amtrak& Metro station, the Shoppes at New Carrolton, Starbucks as well as Shoppers grocery store.
This home has a newly updated kitchen and bathroom, wall to wall carpeting. On the premise of the building there is free off-street parking, a community pool and a playground.
The rental rate is $1,900 per month. Tenants are responsible for electric.
Call us today for more information and to schedule a viewing.
To schedule a walk through contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.
(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.com
Professionally Managed by:
KL Associates, Inc.
1350 Wallach Place, NW
Washington, DC 20009
www.klproperties.com
(202) 462 - 5106
(RLNE4385573)