2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 AM
517 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1159 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
987 sqft
Water View, Water View, Water View!!! Beautiful 2BR /2BTH with Water view ~over looking the River from your living area. ~Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors in living room, hallway and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Crystal City Shops
33 Units Available
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Huntington
41 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Del Ray
27 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
21 Units Available
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
41 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,733
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
46 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Braddock Road Metro
52 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Logan Circle - Shaw
17 Units Available
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1119 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Crystal City Shops
38 Units Available
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1520 sqft
Ready to leave your car behind? These apartments are located in the center of Crystal City, above the Metro, and feature luxuries from in-unit laundry to putting green, 24-hour gym to on-site coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Del Ray
29 Units Available
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Navy Yard
12 Units Available
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1145 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
48 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Crystal City Shops
48 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Groveton
29 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Groveton
21 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
