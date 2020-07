Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Turnkey home in prestigious Potomac Overlook at National Harbor. Roof top deck with water views that you can access from lounge/wet bar area. 4 levels of living space, 2 car garage, open kitchen with gorgeous island, all high end stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, each with a private full bath, washer/dryer on bedroom level. Walk to fine dining and entertainment!