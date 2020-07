Amenities

Really nice 2 bed, 1 bath condo that has been updated with new paint, new carpet, new bath, and new kitchen with updated stainless appliances. Unit has lovely balcony. All utilities are included in rent. Community has a pool, Metro bus stop in community. Close to National Harbor, shopping and schools. Unit is available for immediate occupancy. Please go to website https://apply.link/2Q5tXzE, application is the listing documents. PLEASE CALL AGENT TO SHOW.