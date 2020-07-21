538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Updated Brookside Park Condo unit. 2 beds 1 full bath. The entire building was updated with all new HVAC and sprinkler systems in the early 2000s. Wood floors throughout with carpet in bedroom. Top floor unit next to tranquil stream. 2 parking spaces. Rent includes all utilities (water, gas & electric). Laundry and extra storage in the basement.