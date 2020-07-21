All apartments in National Harbor
Find more places like 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National Harbor, MD
/
538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:38 PM

538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2

538 Wilson Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National Harbor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

538 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated Brookside Park Condo unit. 2 beds 1 full bath. The entire building was updated with all new HVAC and sprinkler systems in the early 2000s. Wood floors throughout with carpet in bedroom. Top floor unit next to tranquil stream. 2 parking spaces. Rent includes all utilities (water, gas & electric). Laundry and extra storage in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 have any available units?
538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 have?
Some of 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 currently offering any rent specials?
538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 pet-friendly?
No, 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 offer parking?
Yes, 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 offers parking.
Does 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 have a pool?
Yes, 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 has a pool.
Does 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 have accessible units?
No, 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 538 Wilson Bridge Drive - 1, #C-2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way
National Harbor, MD 20745

Similar Pages

National Harbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNational Harbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
National Harbor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNational Harbor Apartments with Balconies
National Harbor Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VABrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VA
Newington Forest, VASummerfield, MDNorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDBrookmont, MDAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College