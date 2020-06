Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated carpet

Welcome to this updated 1BR. It offers new carpet, new appliances and a walk out patio out back. Conveniently located within 5 min drive to National Harbor, Tanger Outlets. Enjoy the view when heading from the building to 295 north. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT