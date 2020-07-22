516 HARBORVIEW DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely STUNNING one year old end unit town home in National Harbor! Backs to park! Incredible, tranquil view of nature. Luxury features throughout. 4 levels. 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths. 9' ceilings. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and huge island. 2 gas fireplaces - one on upper rooftop terrace that is 2-sided (indoor and outdoor)! Attached 2-car garage. Walk to National Harbor shops and restaurants. This is life style living at it's best! Will consider a short term lease.