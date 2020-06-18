All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:27 PM

145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE

145 Riverhaven Dr · (703) 535-5550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD 20745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 345 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Beautiful 5th floor condominium with views of the community pool. This open floor plan receives a ton of natural light thanks in part to soaring windows, a juliet balcony and 9 foot ceilings. The interior finishes include quartz counters, Kitchen Aid Appliances and designer lighting. Premium Garage parking is included at no additional cost. The Haven features over 15,000 square feet of amenities to include a state of the art fitness facility, huge resident lounge w/billiards table, two outdoor courtyards w/grilling areas, a cyber lounge and business center. Available for immediate move in. No smoking allowed. One month's security deposit and credit app required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
