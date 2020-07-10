4109 29th Street

Amenities

dishwasher microwave furnished range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 02/01/20 Bright, Cozy, Furnished 1-BR Apt in Mount Rainier - Property Id: 204783



This light-filled apartment is on the first floor at the back of the house. It is a furnished apartment making a tenant's life uncomplicated and easy. A separate bedroom and bathroom combined with a galley kitchen and cozy living room make this a great spot for grad students, traveling professionals, and/or any responsible person(s). Don't miss out on this great living space in a convenient location to DC and College Park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204783

Property Id 204783



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5469262)