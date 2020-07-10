All apartments in Mount Rainier
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

4109 29th Street

4109 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4109 29th Street, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Bright, Cozy, Furnished 1-BR Apt in Mount Rainier - Property Id: 204783

This light-filled apartment is on the first floor at the back of the house. It is a furnished apartment making a tenant's life uncomplicated and easy. A separate bedroom and bathroom combined with a galley kitchen and cozy living room make this a great spot for grad students, traveling professionals, and/or any responsible person(s). Don't miss out on this great living space in a convenient location to DC and College Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204783
Property Id 204783

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5469262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 29th Street have any available units?
4109 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Rainier, MD.
What amenities does 4109 29th Street have?
Some of 4109 29th Street's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4109 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4109 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Rainier.
Does 4109 29th Street offer parking?
No, 4109 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4109 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 29th Street have a pool?
No, 4109 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4109 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 4109 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

