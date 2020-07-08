All apartments in Mount Rainier
3409 EASTERN AVENUE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

3409 EASTERN AVENUE

3409 Eastern Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new home! Enjoy the convenience of living right by Washington DC and all the major highways. This beautiful four bedroom two bath bungalow offers gorgeous hardwood floors with an updated kitchen and bathrooms. Property has very spacious bedrooms with tons of storage throughout and its beautiful wood beams offer so much character. There is also a very generous sized laundry/mud room. Come see your new home today! Basement is rented separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
3409 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Rainier, MD.
What amenities does 3409 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 3409 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3409 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3409 EASTERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Rainier.
Does 3409 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3409 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3409 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409 EASTERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3409 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3409 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3409 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 EASTERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 EASTERN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 EASTERN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

