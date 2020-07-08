3409 EASTERN AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! Enjoy the convenience of living right by Washington DC and all the major highways. This beautiful four bedroom two bath bungalow offers gorgeous hardwood floors with an updated kitchen and bathrooms. Property has very spacious bedrooms with tons of storage throughout and its beautiful wood beams offer so much character. There is also a very generous sized laundry/mud room. Come see your new home today! Basement is rented separately.