Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely end unit townhouse with large fenced in yard and patio. Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Large eat in kitchen and finished family room. Has new appliances, new flooring, new toilets and vanities, fresh paint. Includes two parking spaces. If you're picky this is the house for you!