All apartments in Morningside
Find more places like 4412 MORGAN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morningside, MD
/
4412 MORGAN ROAD
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

4412 MORGAN ROAD

4412 Morgan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4412 Morgan Road, Morningside, MD 20746

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Motivated sellers. Commuters dream- this beauty is tucked in a private neighborhood but yet close to the beltway. The house features three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, walkout basement with big family room and office. The huge back yard is backed to a green area. The driveway is big enough to park 7 to 8 cars. Enjoy your summer at the private back yard or have a bbq party to entertain your friends and family with no stress for accommodation.See it yourself and call this beauty home!The house is within a short distance to Andrews airforce base, half a mile from 495 exit, short distance to DC and Virginia.Walking distance to Magic foundation chartered school and Benjamin Foulios art school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 MORGAN ROAD have any available units?
4412 MORGAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morningside, MD.
Is 4412 MORGAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4412 MORGAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 MORGAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4412 MORGAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morningside.
Does 4412 MORGAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4412 MORGAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 4412 MORGAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 MORGAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 MORGAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 4412 MORGAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4412 MORGAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4412 MORGAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 MORGAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 MORGAN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4412 MORGAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4412 MORGAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAForestville, MDWestphalia, MDSuitland, MDCamp Springs, MDSilver Hill, MDClinton, MD
District Heights, MDWalker Mill, MDCoral Hills, MDCapitol Heights, MDTemple Hills, MDOxon Hill, MDLargo, MDHillcrest Heights, MDPeppermill Village, MDSummerfield, MDKettering, MDMarlton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University