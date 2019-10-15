4412 MORGAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Motivated sellers. Commuters dream- this beauty is tucked in a private neighborhood but yet close to the beltway. The house features three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, walkout basement with big family room and office. The huge back yard is backed to a green area. The driveway is big enough to park 7 to 8 cars. Enjoy your summer at the private back yard or have a bbq party to entertain your friends and family with no stress for accommodation.See it yourself and call this beauty home!The house is within a short distance to Andrews airforce base, half a mile from 495 exit, short distance to DC and Virginia.Walking distance to Magic foundation chartered school and Benjamin Foulios art school.