All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 9736 Hellingly Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9736 Hellingly Pl
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

9736 Hellingly Pl

9736 Hellingley Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9736 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Spacious 1BR/1BA Condo in Montgomery Village! Welcoming foyer with wood floors that flows into the living space. Gorgeous fireplace with decorative mantles above. The galley kitchen has a breakfast bar, with under cabinet lighting, updated appliances and convenient access to the washer and dryer. Quaint bedroom with great natural light, walk-in closet, and immediate access to the bathroom.

Several community amenities to take advantage of such as the pool and tennis courts.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5321608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Hellingly Pl have any available units?
9736 Hellingly Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9736 Hellingly Pl have?
Some of 9736 Hellingly Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 Hellingly Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Hellingly Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Hellingly Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9736 Hellingly Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9736 Hellingly Pl offer parking?
No, 9736 Hellingly Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9736 Hellingly Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9736 Hellingly Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Hellingly Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9736 Hellingly Pl has a pool.
Does 9736 Hellingly Pl have accessible units?
No, 9736 Hellingly Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Hellingly Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 Hellingly Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9736 Hellingly Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9736 Hellingly Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMontgomery Village 2 Bedroom Apartments
Montgomery Village 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMontgomery Village Apartments under $1,600
Montgomery Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America