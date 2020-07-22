9736 Hellingly Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Spacious 1BR/1BA Condo in Montgomery Village! Welcoming foyer with wood floors that flows into the living space. Gorgeous fireplace with decorative mantles above. The galley kitchen has a breakfast bar, with under cabinet lighting, updated appliances and convenient access to the washer and dryer. Quaint bedroom with great natural light, walk-in closet, and immediate access to the bathroom.



Several community amenities to take advantage of such as the pool and tennis courts.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



