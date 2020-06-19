All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

9511 Duffer Way

9511 Duffer Way · (301) 300-7385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9511 Duffer Way · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.

Eat-in kitchen, seperate dining room, family room with sliding glass door to the deck and private fenced-in yard overlooking a golf course. This home features a finished basement, finished attic space, washer dryer conveniently located next to kitchen, 1 car garage, and drive way parking space.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rental' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

Lease terms:
* $50 application fee required per adult applicant
* 12 month min lease
* Pets on a case by case basis with addition deposit and pet rent
* Tenant responsible for utilities (Electric and Water).

(RLNE5709045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 Duffer Way have any available units?
9511 Duffer Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9511 Duffer Way have?
Some of 9511 Duffer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9511 Duffer Way currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Duffer Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Duffer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9511 Duffer Way is pet friendly.
Does 9511 Duffer Way offer parking?
Yes, 9511 Duffer Way does offer parking.
Does 9511 Duffer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9511 Duffer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Duffer Way have a pool?
No, 9511 Duffer Way does not have a pool.
Does 9511 Duffer Way have accessible units?
No, 9511 Duffer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 Duffer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9511 Duffer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9511 Duffer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9511 Duffer Way does not have units with air conditioning.
