9511 Duffer Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.



Eat-in kitchen, seperate dining room, family room with sliding glass door to the deck and private fenced-in yard overlooking a golf course. This home features a finished basement, finished attic space, washer dryer conveniently located next to kitchen, 1 car garage, and drive way parking space.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rental' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



Lease terms:

* $50 application fee required per adult applicant

* 12 month min lease

* Pets on a case by case basis with addition deposit and pet rent

* Tenant responsible for utilities (Electric and Water).



(RLNE5709045)