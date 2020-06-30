10231 Ridgeline Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 BR/1.5 BA Townhouse in Montgomery Village! Walk on into your spacious living room and dining room combo with wall to wall carpeting and plenty of natural light. Peek into your quaint kitchen with updated appliances, updated countertops/cabinetry, and a dishwasher! From the living room is direct access to your back patio and fenced in backyard! There is also a half bath for added convenience. Upstairs has two comfortable bedrooms and one nice bathroom. A full sized washer and dryer upstairs provides an added ammenity!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



