10058 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Come HOME for the HOLIDAYS ! * Brick beauty with DECK to TREES* OK for PETS (Case by Case basis ) *Stainless-Steel Kitchen Appliances* Ceramic-Back-Splash*Separate Dining with SLIDERS to DECK & VIEWS to TREES & Privacy ! Rich Hardwood floors*Fresh Paint* Chair-Rail Moldings 3 BEDROOMS up * 3.5 BATHS * Master-Suite w/PRIVATE Updated En-Suite BATH* 2nd HALL BATH with tub & Ceramics* Finished Lower-Level Walk-Out to Court-Yard, 3rd FULL BATH, Family-Rm with WARMING FIREPLACE * TONS of STORAGE* and FULL-SIZE Washer/Dryer Laundry-Room w/Wash-Basin* TWO PARKING SPACES plus visitor parking*GREAT Community POOLS/TENNIS/LAKES/PLAY-GROUNDS/Walking-Paths*HURRY ! This one won't last long !