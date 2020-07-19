8201 Whispering Oaks Way #104 - 104

Amenities

AMAZINGLY BEAUTIFUL FULLY RENOVATED 2BR/2FB Condo- a must see!! Granite SS Kitchen.. Built-Ins.. - ## CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR AT https://www.flowerhill.site ## "WOW" A MUST SEE!!! Gorgeous totally and amazingly remodeled unit in sought after, country-club-like, Flower Hill community with its amazing amenities and close proximity to shopping, restaurants, recreational parks and public transportation. Enjoy expensive granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances kitchen. The living room area is accented with crown molding and recessed lighting. Convenient walk-out to the private patio from both the living room and the second bedroom. Beautiful designer, fully remodeled bathrooms. In-unit, well organized, laundry closet with storage space. Gorgeous newer flooring, custom lighting, and the beautiful open floor plan gives this home a modern look and great atmosphere. Among Flower Hill's amenities you'll find, charming walking path and picnic area near the pond, tennis courts, basketball courts, out-door pools and more.. CHECK THE VIDEO TOUR WE DID FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME on the listing or online.



(RLNE4539486)