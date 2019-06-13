All apartments in Mitchellville
4824 River Valley Way

4824 River Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

4824 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ground level condo in Bowie! Come inside to an open floor plan living and dining room with wall to wall carpeting, big windows, and a working wood fireplace. Walk into the beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. You will also find another space for a kitchen table and a closet for a washer/dryer for added convenience. From there enjoy your private side patio with plenty of space for entertaining. Walk into your spare bedroom with ample closet space and a nice spare bathroom. Relax in your huge master bedroom with a walk in closet and a full master bath.

- Walking trails with beautiful scenery.
- Minutes from shopping and restaurants.
- Easy access to SR450, SR50, SR193

Pets welcome with additional non-refundable deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4918806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 River Valley Way have any available units?
4824 River Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4824 River Valley Way have?
Some of 4824 River Valley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 River Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
4824 River Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 River Valley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4824 River Valley Way is pet friendly.
Does 4824 River Valley Way offer parking?
No, 4824 River Valley Way does not offer parking.
Does 4824 River Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4824 River Valley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 River Valley Way have a pool?
No, 4824 River Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 4824 River Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 4824 River Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 River Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4824 River Valley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4824 River Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4824 River Valley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
