4824 River Valley Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ground level condo in Bowie! Come inside to an open floor plan living and dining room with wall to wall carpeting, big windows, and a working wood fireplace. Walk into the beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. You will also find another space for a kitchen table and a closet for a washer/dryer for added convenience. From there enjoy your private side patio with plenty of space for entertaining. Walk into your spare bedroom with ample closet space and a nice spare bathroom. Relax in your huge master bedroom with a walk in closet and a full master bath.



- Walking trails with beautiful scenery.

- Minutes from shopping and restaurants.

- Easy access to SR450, SR50, SR193



Pets welcome with additional non-refundable deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



