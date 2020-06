Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

1230 SFT renovated 2BR, 2BA condo in well sought Glensford community. MBR w/attached bath, walk-in-closet, Second BR w/hall way full bath. Renovated kitchen & bath rooms, new w/w carpet, fresh paint. Good size living room with fireplace, patio door to a decent size deck with a scenic view. Community has pool, tennis,basket ball courts and toddler play area. Condo is at Intersection of 450 & 193. Close to several major routes, shopping, dining, amenities, DC and Baltimore.