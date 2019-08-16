All apartments in Mitchellville
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

4743 River Valley Way

4743 River Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

4743 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3cde67073 ---- Lovely townhouse/condo in Bowie! 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths with both Living and Family Rooms! Plenty of parking lot parking. Laundry in unit. House is on back of building facing lovely playground. Kitchen has been remodeled with new lighting, new white cabinets, fresh white walls, and new glass tile backsplash. A total must see! Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dining In Family Room Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Heat Internet Ready Master Bedroom No Fireplace Oven Possible With Approval Public Sewer Stove Traditional Style Unassigned Parking Vinyl Washer Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 River Valley Way have any available units?
4743 River Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4743 River Valley Way have?
Some of 4743 River Valley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 River Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
4743 River Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 River Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 4743 River Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 4743 River Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 4743 River Valley Way offers parking.
Does 4743 River Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4743 River Valley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 River Valley Way have a pool?
No, 4743 River Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 4743 River Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 4743 River Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 River Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4743 River Valley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4743 River Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4743 River Valley Way has units with air conditioning.
