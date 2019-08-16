4743 River Valley Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3cde67073 ---- Lovely townhouse/condo in Bowie! 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths with both Living and Family Rooms! Plenty of parking lot parking. Laundry in unit. House is on back of building facing lovely playground. Kitchen has been remodeled with new lighting, new white cabinets, fresh white walls, and new glass tile backsplash. A total must see! Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dining In Family Room Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Heat Internet Ready Master Bedroom No Fireplace Oven Possible With Approval Public Sewer Stove Traditional Style Unassigned Parking Vinyl Washer Washing Machine