Mitchellville, MD
4657 DEEPWOOD COURT
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:10 PM

4657 DEEPWOOD COURT

4657 Deepwood Court
Location

4657 Deepwood Court, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
If you at one point were looking for a room to rent but not interested in sharing common space, this is the perfect place for you. Lower level of this town home is for rent as a contained luxury studio space of approximately 400+ square feet. Space includes separate private entry, a full size closet, large bathroom with shower, built in washer and dryer, patio space, kitchen area and all utilities. A cooktop is provided for the kitchen area however the no stove so having an Insta-pot or air fryer may be ideal. unit would be good Owner is looking for one person occupancy only and will consider 6 month lease at $1150/month. Landlord requires credit score if 600 and stable income, no exceptions made. Location is very easily accessible to US-50 and I495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT have any available units?
4657 DEEPWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT have?
Some of 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4657 DEEPWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4657 DEEPWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
