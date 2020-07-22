4657 DEEPWOOD COURT

Amenities

If you at one point were looking for a room to rent but not interested in sharing common space, this is the perfect place for you. Lower level of this town home is for rent as a contained luxury studio space of approximately 400+ square feet. Space includes separate private entry, a full size closet, large bathroom with shower, built in washer and dryer, patio space, kitchen area and all utilities. A cooktop is provided for the kitchen area however the no stove so having an Insta-pot or air fryer may be ideal. unit would be good Owner is looking for one person occupancy only and will consider 6 month lease at $1150/month. Landlord requires credit score if 600 and stable income, no exceptions made. Location is very easily accessible to US-50 and I495.