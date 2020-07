Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Level Town Home in sought after Vista Garden. All levels have additional space with bump out. This 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, will not last long. Bright open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. A deck made for entertaining. Extra large master suite with sitting area, walk in closet, and master bath soaking tub. Lets not forget the fully finished basement with plenty of storage space. Close to metro and all commuter routes. Bring your pickiest buyers!