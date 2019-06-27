All apartments in Mitchellville
Find more places like 4225 Begonia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
4225 Begonia Dr
Last updated June 27 2019 at 7:13 AM

4225 Begonia Dr

4225 Begonia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mitchellville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4225 Begonia Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE
** Saturday 6/22: 8 am - 10 am
** Sunday 6/23: 1 pm - 3 pm

** Free free to stop by during any of these times, we are not doing appointments. Just drop us a note on this site with the time of your visit, so we know to expect you.
** Beautifully renovated 4 bed 3 full and 1 half bathroom townhouse in the quiet and safe neighborhood in Bowie. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, powder room on the main level, fully finished basement with an additional bedroom and full bath. ** Located right off of route 50, with easy access to DC and 495. Minutes to shopping and metro ** Requirements: 650 credit score, income 4 times the rent, clean background, no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Begonia Dr have any available units?
4225 Begonia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4225 Begonia Dr have?
Some of 4225 Begonia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Begonia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Begonia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Begonia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4225 Begonia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 4225 Begonia Dr offer parking?
No, 4225 Begonia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4225 Begonia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4225 Begonia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Begonia Dr have a pool?
No, 4225 Begonia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Begonia Dr have accessible units?
No, 4225 Begonia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Begonia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 Begonia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 Begonia Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4225 Begonia Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mitchellville 2 BedroomsMitchellville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mitchellville Apartments with ParkingMitchellville Apartments with Pool
Mitchellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MD
Fort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDRiviera Beach, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University