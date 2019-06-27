4225 Begonia Dr

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE

** Saturday 6/22: 8 am - 10 am

** Sunday 6/23: 1 pm - 3 pm



** Free free to stop by during any of these times, we are not doing appointments. Just drop us a note on this site with the time of your visit, so we know to expect you.

** Beautifully renovated 4 bed 3 full and 1 half bathroom townhouse in the quiet and safe neighborhood in Bowie. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, powder room on the main level, fully finished basement with an additional bedroom and full bath. ** Located right off of route 50, with easy access to DC and 495. Minutes to shopping and metro ** Requirements: 650 credit score, income 4 times the rent, clean background, no previous evictions.