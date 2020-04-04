1722 Albert Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a room rental in a single family house.



This is a great place to govt workers, college students and employees who work in the city. Its quiet and clean with new paint and ceiling fan. It is close to woodmore town center and Mitchellville plaza for eatery and other necessities. The cleaners is minutes away. There is plenty of free parking and the neighborhood is friendly. There is a trail for walking as well. Downtown D. C. Is a 30 min drive. Uber is accessible from the property. Utilities included



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1722-albert-dr-bowie-md-20721-usa-unit-1/721a2f69-8c55-4ad5-950a-927ec375b348



No Pets Allowed



