Mitchellville, MD
1722 Albert Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:27 AM

1722 Albert Drive

1722 Albert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Albert Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a room rental in a single family house.

This is a great place to govt workers, college students and employees who work in the city. Its quiet and clean with new paint and ceiling fan. It is close to woodmore town center and Mitchellville plaza for eatery and other necessities. The cleaners is minutes away. There is plenty of free parking and the neighborhood is friendly. There is a trail for walking as well. Downtown D. C. Is a 30 min drive. Uber is accessible from the property. Utilities included

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1722-albert-dr-bowie-md-20721-usa-unit-1/721a2f69-8c55-4ad5-950a-927ec375b348

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

