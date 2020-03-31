7468 Catterick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Quiet Neighborhood of Windsor Mill - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in a sought after quiet neighborhood situated behind The Woodlands Golf Course. Freshly painted, brand new carpet (bedrooms), and brand new stainless steel appliances! Open floor plan with hardwood flooring on the main level walking out to back yard deck - a place to relax or entertain guests. Finished basement with hardwood flooring and walkout basement door. Brand new washer and dryer installed in utility room.



Water and lawn care is included with the rental rate. 2 open reserved parking spaces is allocated to this home.



