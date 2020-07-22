3905 FRIAR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated and updated townhome is ready for you and your family to move right in. Property is available for rent now. Some of the attractive features include new flooring, new paint, new kitchen including appliances, new bathrooms and new front door. Furnace has been recently cleaned and serviced. Please note all showings are virtual at this time. If additional information is required after viewing all photos and videos, please feel free to contact me directly. Upon submission of completed application including a recent credit report, Owner may allow prospective tenants to schedule an in-person showing wearing gloves and a mask. An appointment MUST be confirmed prior to entry.