Milford Mill, MD
3905 FRIAR STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

3905 FRIAR STREET

3905 Friar Street · No Longer Available
Location

3905 Friar Street, Milford Mill, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated and updated townhome is ready for you and your family to move right in. Property is available for rent now. Some of the attractive features include new flooring, new paint, new kitchen including appliances, new bathrooms and new front door. Furnace has been recently cleaned and serviced. Please note all showings are virtual at this time. If additional information is required after viewing all photos and videos, please feel free to contact me directly. Upon submission of completed application including a recent credit report, Owner may allow prospective tenants to schedule an in-person showing wearing gloves and a mask. An appointment MUST be confirmed prior to entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 FRIAR STREET have any available units?
3905 FRIAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 3905 FRIAR STREET have?
Some of 3905 FRIAR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 FRIAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3905 FRIAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 FRIAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3905 FRIAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 3905 FRIAR STREET offer parking?
No, 3905 FRIAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3905 FRIAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 FRIAR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 FRIAR STREET have a pool?
No, 3905 FRIAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3905 FRIAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 3905 FRIAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 FRIAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 FRIAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 FRIAR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 FRIAR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
