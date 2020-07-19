All apartments in Milford Mill
Milford Mill, MD
2500 Rolling Road - 202
Last updated June 6 2019 at 3:29 AM

2500 Rolling Road - 202

2500 N Rolling Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2500 N Rolling Rd, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Commercial Office Suite for Lease - Location, Location. Two story office building with elevator is located at the intersection of Rolling Road and Tudsbury Road. Easy access to I-695 and close to mass transportation. RO zoning with signage available. 1,033 SF office suite is located on the second floor with private entrance, private rest room, separate HVAC system and lots of windows for natural light. $1,725 per month includes CAM, excludes utilities, janitorial, and interior maintenance. Off-street parking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Rolling Road - 202 have any available units?
2500 Rolling Road - 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
Is 2500 Rolling Road - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Rolling Road - 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Rolling Road - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Rolling Road - 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 2500 Rolling Road - 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Rolling Road - 202 offers parking.
Does 2500 Rolling Road - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Rolling Road - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Rolling Road - 202 have a pool?
No, 2500 Rolling Road - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Rolling Road - 202 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Rolling Road - 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Rolling Road - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Rolling Road - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Rolling Road - 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 Rolling Road - 202 has units with air conditioning.
