9899 DECATUR ROAD

Spacious 3 level town house for rent in desirable neighborhood of Miramar Landing. Offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, a large eat in kitchen that leads to the deck for grilling out and a large living room. Master bedroom has a private master bath and 2 walk-in closets. 1 car garage and driveway. Must use Diana Realty application and lease. $50.00 cash, money order or certified check each credit applicant over 18 years of age. 1st month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing immediately after application approval.