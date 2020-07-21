All apartments in Middle River
Middle River, MD
9899 DECATUR ROAD
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

9899 DECATUR ROAD

9899 Decatur Road · No Longer Available
Location

9899 Decatur Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 level town house for rent in desirable neighborhood of Miramar Landing. Offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, a large eat in kitchen that leads to the deck for grilling out and a large living room. Master bedroom has a private master bath and 2 walk-in closets. 1 car garage and driveway. Must use Diana Realty application and lease. $50.00 cash, money order or certified check each credit applicant over 18 years of age. 1st month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing immediately after application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9899 DECATUR ROAD have any available units?
9899 DECATUR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 9899 DECATUR ROAD have?
Some of 9899 DECATUR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9899 DECATUR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9899 DECATUR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9899 DECATUR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9899 DECATUR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 9899 DECATUR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9899 DECATUR ROAD offers parking.
Does 9899 DECATUR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9899 DECATUR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9899 DECATUR ROAD have a pool?
No, 9899 DECATUR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9899 DECATUR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9899 DECATUR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9899 DECATUR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9899 DECATUR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
