Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Exceptional rental property, this one really feels like home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Surprisingly large living room, formal dining area, kitchen opens to covered back porch. Bright and airy bedrooms. Lower level has recreation room, storage room with laundry and half bath plus exterior stairs to backyard. Fenced rear yard has a large storage shed. Covered front porch. Pets case by case with additional deposit and rent. No smoking in property.