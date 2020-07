Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Townhouse living at its best. Large living room with upgraded laminate flooring. Off the living room is a nice half bath. Large eat in kitchen with glass top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Large pantry as well. Lots of table space. Off the kitchen are sliders that lead to the fenced in back yard. Outside storage unit as well. Second floor has 3 light and bright bedrooms with carpeting. A large full bath with washer/dryer hook ups.