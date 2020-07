423 COLINDALE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

OUTSTANDING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN THE GREENLEIGH COMMUNITY! LUXURY TOWNHOME WITH TWO-CAR GARAGE NOW AVAILABLE! STILL LOOKS & FEELS LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION! MAIN LEVEL FEATURES FOYER, DEN/OFFICE & GARAGE. MIDDLE FLOOR FEATURES LIVING ROOM, HALF BATH, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE ISLAND, TABLE SPACE AND DOOR TO REAR DECK. TOP LEVEL FEATURES LARGE MASTER SUITE W/ FULL BATH, WALK-IN CLOSET PLUS TWO OTHER BEDROOMS, FULL BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM. PARKING IN REAR OF HOME WITH TWO CAR GARAGE AND TWO CAR DRIVEWAY. APPLICATIONS & INSTRUCTIONS IN THE BRIGHT DOCUMENTS TAB. MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE, TWO YEAR PREFERRED. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. NO SMOKING IN HOME. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS $2,500.