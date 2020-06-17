All apartments in Middle River
4 Mariners Walk Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

4 Mariners Walk Way

4 Mariners Walk Way · (410) 608-9705 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Mariners Walk Way, Middle River, MD 21220

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Mariners Walk Way · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3br/3.5ba Middle River SFH- Steps from Waterfront! - Three-bedroom waterfront community Middle River home is brimming with natural light in every room! First floor features large, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dining area leading out to the deck — perfect for entertaining. The living room boasts plush carpeting and fireplace for cozy gatherings. Upstairs master bedroom is accompanied by updated full bath with modern tile and standalone shower. 2.5 additional baths and washer/dryer for extra convenience! Finished basement offers ample room for an additional living space or entertainment room. Attached garage and driveway means no shortage of parking! Lawn maintenance handled by HOA!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5858217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Mariners Walk Way have any available units?
4 Mariners Walk Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Mariners Walk Way have?
Some of 4 Mariners Walk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Mariners Walk Way currently offering any rent specials?
4 Mariners Walk Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Mariners Walk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Mariners Walk Way is pet friendly.
Does 4 Mariners Walk Way offer parking?
Yes, 4 Mariners Walk Way does offer parking.
Does 4 Mariners Walk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Mariners Walk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Mariners Walk Way have a pool?
No, 4 Mariners Walk Way does not have a pool.
Does 4 Mariners Walk Way have accessible units?
No, 4 Mariners Walk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Mariners Walk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Mariners Walk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
