4 Mariners Walk Way

Gorgeous 3br/3.5ba Middle River SFH- Steps from Waterfront! - Three-bedroom waterfront community Middle River home is brimming with natural light in every room! First floor features large, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dining area leading out to the deck — perfect for entertaining. The living room boasts plush carpeting and fireplace for cozy gatherings. Upstairs master bedroom is accompanied by updated full bath with modern tile and standalone shower. 2.5 additional baths and washer/dryer for extra convenience! Finished basement offers ample room for an additional living space or entertainment room. Attached garage and driveway means no shortage of parking! Lawn maintenance handled by HOA!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5858217)